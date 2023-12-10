Justin Jefferson catches two passes, then heads to locker room with chest injury

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson finally returned today from the hamstring injury that cost him seven games. And he’s already hurt again.

Jefferson suffered a chest injury in the second quarter today against the Raiders and is questionable to return.

It’s a highly disappointing start to the game for Jefferson and the Vikings, who are fighting for their playoff lives and badly want their best offensive playmaker to get healthy and stay healthy.

The Vikings missed a field goal and are tied with the Raiders 0-0 in the second quarter.