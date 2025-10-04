 Skip navigation
Justin Jefferson closes in on record for most receiving yards in first six seasons

  
Published October 4, 2025 12:05 PM

With a 126-yard receiving performance in Week 4, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has gotten closer and closer to making a final assault on the record books for early-career achievement.

Jefferson now has 7,758 receiving yards, four games into his sixth NFL season. With 79 yards on Sunday against the Browns, Jefferson will pass Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for fourth on the list of most receiving yards in a player’s first six seasons.

Johnson had 7,836. Ranking third is Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, with 7,866. Next is Torry Holt, with 8,156. And the leader is Hall of Famer Randy Moss, at 8,375 yards.

Jefferson needs only 618 yards over the next 13 games to pass Moss for first place. That’s an average of only 47.5 yards per game. So, yes, it looks like the current Vikings star will leapfrog the former Vikings star as Jefferson keeps putting together a Hall of Fame case of his own.