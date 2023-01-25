 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes are AP offensive player of the year finalists

  
Published January 25, 2023 04:13 AM
nbc_pft_mahomeslatest_230124
January 24, 2023 07:53 AM
Patrick Mahomes has made it clear to Andy Reid that he intends to play in the AFC Championship, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how it’ll impact the QB’s play.

The Associated Press are announcing finalists for the NFL’s year-end awards on Wednesday and they’ve moved on to the contenders for offensive player of the year.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was PFT’s choice for the award and he is one of the three finalists. Jefferson led the league with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards this season and also caught eight touchdowns. One of his catches was a one-handed fourth down grab against the Bills that stands as one of the best plays of the year in one of the best games of the season.

Two quarterbacks join Jefferson as finalists. Patrick Mahomes is viewed as the favorite for MVP after throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns for the 14-3 Chiefs while Jalen Hurts’ breakout season with the Eagles will likely make him a finalist for that award as well.

All of the AP awards will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Thursday, February 9.