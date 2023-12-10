Justin Jefferson ruled out of game, headed to hospital with chest injury

After finally returning to the field, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was injured again.

Jefferson suffered a chest injury in the second quarter today in Las Vegas and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The Fox broadcast reported that Jefferson is on his way to a local hospital.

Today against the Raiders was Jefferson’s first game since Week Five. He had missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury.

The injury is a massive disappointment to the Vikings, as Jefferson is the NFL’s reigning offensive player of the year, and their remaining playoff hopes hinged in large part on getting Jefferson back and healthy for a late run.

Jefferson caught two passes before he was hurt, and into the third quarter he remains the Vikings’ leading receiver on a day with very little offense. The score is 0-0 in the third quarter.