oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Justin Jefferson says he’ll show up for training camp, even without a new deal

  
Published June 13, 2023 02:12 PM
EnQO5tTERs7R
June 13, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the shot Saints DE Cam Jordan fired at Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL offensive player of the year, stayed away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program. He reported for mandatory minicamp, however, and when speaking to reporters he made something else clear.

Jefferson will be present for training camp, even if he doesn’t have a new contract.

Whether he practices pending the signing of a second deal is a different issue. He might hold in -- report but refrain from stepping on the field until he gets the contract he has earned.

It’s unclear whether Jefferson will sign his contract before camp opens. The Vikings surely would like to do so. The question is whether the amount -- and the structure -- will be acceptable to the player.