Justin Jefferson tired of people saying Vikings should look to next season

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson doesn’t want to hear anyone writing his team off after three games.

The Vikings have lost all three of those games and that’s led to chatter about whether the team should look into trading players away in order to build draft assets they can use to rebuild the roster in 2024. Jefferson said it is much too early to have those kinds of conversations because there are “things that you’ve got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you’re going to be a great team or not.”

“I’m tired of people saying that we’re looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We’re still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we’ll be back on track.”

The Vikings’ point differential in their three losses is -13, so they aren’t getting run off the field on a weekly basis but the zero in the win column ultimately matters more than how the losses came to pass. Beating the winless Vikings this weekend would be a good way to quiet some of the talk that the Vikings should be thinking about next year.