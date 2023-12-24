Justin Jefferson’s big plays keep Vikings in it, but Lions take halftime lead

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the best player on the field in the first half today in Minnesota, but his team is still trailing.

Jefferson caught all four of the passes thrown to him in the first half, the last of which was a 26-yard touchdown that brought the Vikings to within 17-14.

Still, the Lions’ lead means they’re just one half of football away from clinching the NFC North.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is questionable to return with an ankle injury that he appeared to suffer when colliding with a teammate while trying to make a tackle after an interception. So Jefferson may need to do even more in the second half if the Vikings are to come from behind and stay alive in the division race.