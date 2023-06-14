Justin Jones: Packers fans are really shitty

The Packers and Bears have the NFL’s longest rivalry. It also ranks as one of the nastiest over the last 101 years.

Nothing has changed heading into 2023, not even the departure of Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay.

Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones held nothing back when asked about Rodgers’ departure for the Jets. He said of Packers fans, “Half of them don’t even know football.”

“I wish [Rodgers] had played one more year with Green Bay, honestly,” Jones said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We went up there, and we played a pretty good game. But they got away from us at the end, obviously. They won .

“But their fans are really shitty. I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them and I wanted him to be there so he could see it. The fact that he’s gone, it’s cool. I guess it’s better for him not to be here. But yeah, man, I’m ready to take it over. It’s a good time to be a Bear fan. I’m not even going to lie to you.”

Rodgers famously mouthed to Bears fans, “I own you” after a game-sealing touchdown in 2021. He is 24-5 in his career against Chicago in the regular season, throwing 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 109.0 passer rating.

The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers since 2018, and they haven’t won in Green Bay since 2015.

Jones remains annoyed about the fan behavior at Lambeau Field in Week 2 last season, a game the Packers won 27-10.

“They’re obnoxious,” Jones said. “Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don’t even matter. Like, we’re not even running a play, and you guys are talking about, ‘Oo oh yeah, go Green [Bay].’ Like, what are you even talking about? The game hasn’t started yet. Like, what are we talking about? Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me. But I’m just ready to go out there and play. I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field. And I want to hear the boos, then. That’s what I look forward to.”

The Bears open the season at home against the Packers before ending the season in Green Bay. It is not nearly far enough away for Packers fans to forget Jones’ words.