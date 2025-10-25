Justin Strnad fined $15,486 for contacting ref in incident that got Dre Greenlaw suspended

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw is suspended this week after he verbally abused referee Brad Allen at the end of Sunday’s game. But Greenlaw isn’t the only Bronco who went after Allen after the game.

Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad was fined $15,486 for contact with Allen, the NFL announced today.

Strnad is lucky he wasn’t suspended, too. Physical contact with an official has usually been treated as a greater offense than verbal abuse of an official, and the video made clear that Strnad made contact with Allen. Although we don’t know exactly what Greenlaw said, based on what we do know an argument could easily be made that what Strnad did is worse than what Greenlaw did.

But instead of a suspension, Strnad gets off with a relatively small fine.