Greenlaw's body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn't 'line up'
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Justin Strnad, who wasn’t suspended, will likely be fined

  
Published October 22, 2025 07:37 PM

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for his actions following Denver’s win over the Giants on Sunday. Greenlaw approached and made comments to referee Brad Allen.

On Tuesday, Greenlaw’s appeal was denied.

The video showed that, unlike Greenlaw, Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad made contact with Allen. Strnad was not suspended.

Per a league source, Strnad likely will be fined.

It’s a confusing outcome. For decades, the line has involved contact with officials. It almost always sparks an ejection. Even Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton got sent to the showers in 1980 for grabbing an official’s arm.

So what was it about Greenlaw’s behavior that sparked the decision to suspend him? Coincidentally, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent will appear on Thursday’s PFT Live. The interview was scheduled several weeks ago, but the Greenlaw situation has definitely been added to the list of must-ask questions.