K Joshua Karty, DL P.J. Mustipher sign exclusive rights free agent tenders

Kicker Joshua Karty and defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher are back with the Cardinals.

The exclusive rights free agents signed their one-year tender on Tuesday as players reported for the start of the voluntary strength and conditioning program.

The Cardinals originally signed Karty off the Rams’ practice squad on Dec. 23. However, he did not kick for the Cardinals last season as they also had Chad Ryland, who missed six field goals in the six games before Karty arrived.

Karty and Ryland will battle for the job in training camp under new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.

Karty was 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points last season before the Rams replaced him with Harrison Mevis.

Mustipher was on the Cardinals’ practice squad his first season in Arizona before making the 53-player roster in 2025.

In 15 games last season, Mustipher had 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He was used in rotation with Dalvin Tomlinson at nose tackle.

The Cardinals signed Roy Lopez to replace Tomlinson but needed depth with the uncertainty surrounding Calais Campbell’s future and Walter Nolen III’s return from injury.