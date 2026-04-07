 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

K Joshua Karty, DL P.J. Mustipher sign exclusive rights free agent tenders

  
Published April 7, 2026 04:15 PM

Kicker Joshua Karty and defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher are back with the Cardinals.

The exclusive rights free agents signed their one-year tender on Tuesday as players reported for the start of the voluntary strength and conditioning program.

The Cardinals originally signed Karty off the Rams’ practice squad on Dec. 23. However, he did not kick for the Cardinals last season as they also had Chad Ryland, who missed six field goals in the six games before Karty arrived.

Karty and Ryland will battle for the job in training camp under new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.

Karty was 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points last season before the Rams replaced him with Harrison Mevis.

Mustipher was on the Cardinals’ practice squad his first season in Arizona before making the 53-player roster in 2025.

In 15 games last season, Mustipher had 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He was used in rotation with Dalvin Tomlinson at nose tackle.

The Cardinals signed Roy Lopez to replace Tomlinson but needed depth with the uncertainty surrounding Calais Campbell’s future and Walter Nolen III’s return from injury.