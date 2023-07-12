Kadarius Toney claims he was hacked after profane outburst at Giants fan

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is claiming he was hacked after someone who sounded like Toney, using Toney’s Twitter account, sent a profane message to a Giants fan via voice note.

It started with the Giants fan sending Toney a direct message, telling him that he misses Daniel Jones. Toney’s account sent a voice note in response.

“You talk about I miss Daniel Jones?” Toney started, before unleashing a stream of profanity and saying that actually it’s Jones who misses Toney.

When the fan then posted the audio publicly, Toney denied it was him.

“My apologies,” Toney wrote. “I got hacked .”

It seems hard to believe that someone would hack Kadarius Toney just to angrily respond to a DM from a Giants fan, and then send a voice note in a voice that sounds convincingly like Toney’s. But that’s what Toney says happened.

Toney and Giants fans have gone back and forth before. Toney was a major disappointment as a first-round pick of the Giants in 2021, and he was traded to the Chiefs for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2022.