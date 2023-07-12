 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NBA California Classic - Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Vegas Summer League Day 5: Nick Smith Jr. Heats up Late
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer
Monique Matthews
Hometown Hopefuls: Monique Matthews, Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NBA California Classic - Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Vegas Summer League Day 5: Nick Smith Jr. Heats up Late
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer
Monique Matthews
Hometown Hopefuls: Monique Matthews, Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kadarius Toney claims he was hacked after profane outburst at Giants fan

  
Published July 12, 2023 04:44 AM

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is claiming he was hacked after someone who sounded like Toney, using Toney’s Twitter account, sent a profane message to a Giants fan via voice note.

It started with the Giants fan sending Toney a direct message, telling him that he misses Daniel Jones. Toney’s account sent a voice note in response.

“You talk about I miss Daniel Jones?” Toney started, before unleashing a stream of profanity and saying that actually it’s Jones who misses Toney.

When the fan then posted the audio publicly, Toney denied it was him.

“My apologies,” Toney wrote. “I got hacked .”

It seems hard to believe that someone would hack Kadarius Toney just to angrily respond to a DM from a Giants fan, and then send a voice note in a voice that sounds convincingly like Toney’s. But that’s what Toney says happened.

Toney and Giants fans have gone back and forth before. Toney was a major disappointment as a first-round pick of the Giants in 2021, and he was traded to the Chiefs for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2022.