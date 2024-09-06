Kadarius Toney has tryout with Browns

Kadarius Toney might be a little closer to finding another team.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Toney had a tryout on Friday with the Browns.

Toney previously had a visit with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Cleveland’s receiving corps is currently led by Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. But Toney could provide the group with a little more depth.

Toney was waived by the Chiefs after the team was unable to find a trade partner. He caught 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown last season in 13 games.