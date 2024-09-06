 Skip navigation
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Kadarius Toney has tryout with Browns

  
Published September 6, 2024 04:50 PM

Kadarius Toney might be a little closer to finding another team.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Toney had a tryout on Friday with the Browns.

Toney previously had a visit with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Cleveland’s receiving corps is currently led by Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. But Toney could provide the group with a little more depth.

Toney was waived by the Chiefs after the team was unable to find a trade partner. He caught 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown last season in 13 games.