Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco among Chiefs who won’t practice Wednesday

The Chiefs have several players who won’t practice on Wednesday, including two of their key offensive contributors.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference that receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Isiah Pacheco will be sidelined for the week’s first session.

Toney is dealing with a sprained toe while Pacheco has a hamstring contusion.

They were among the several players Reid described as “day-to-day” — a group that also included linebacker Nick Bolton (sprained ankle) and linebacker Willie Gay (quad contusion). Both defensive players also won’t be on the field Wednesday.

Receiver/returner Richie James won’t practice as well on Wednesday with an MCL injury.

“Richie might be [out] a little longer,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

James has been averaging 4.0 yards on his six punt returns and muffed one in last week’s win over the Jaguars.

Kansas City’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.