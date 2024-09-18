 Skip navigation
Ka’imi Fairbairn again earns AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published September 18, 2024 12:19 PM

The Texans had trouble getting drives deep into Bears territory on Sunday, so they needed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to hit some long field goals.

He delivered, as Houston won 19-13.

Now Fairbairn has once again been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Fairbairn connected on 56, 47, 59, and 53-yard field goals to help deliver Houston the win. Per the Texans, that made him the first kicker in league history with six field goals of at least 50 yards in a two-game span. He is also the first kicker in NFL history to make three 50-yard field goals in multiple games throughout his career.

Fairbairn was also the AFC special teams player of the week for Week 1. It’s Fairbairn’s third time earning the honor.

The Texans will be on the road to play the Vikings in Week 3.