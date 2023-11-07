Ka’imi Fairbairn set to miss at least a week with quad injury

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s injury is inducing the Texans to make a move at kicker.

Fairbairn is set to miss at least a week with the quad injury he suffered during the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. He may miss more time.

To offset losing Fairbairn, the club will sign Matt Ammendola to the practice squad, Wilson reports.

Fairbairn has hit 18-of-19 field goals this season, with the only miss coming from her 50 yards. He’s also hit 14-of-14 extra points and sent 60 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Ammendola has appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for the Jets, Cardinals, and Chiefs. He’s made just 18-of-26 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points. He’s previously spent time with the Texans in 2022.

The Texans will be on the road to play the Bengals in Week 10.