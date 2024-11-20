 Skip navigation
Kamren Kinchens named NFC defensive player of the week for second time in three weeks.

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:14 PM

Rams rookie safety Kamren Kinchens returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown in Week Nine against the Seahawks and he came up big against the Patriots in Week 11 as well.

Kinchens, who moved into the starting lineup the week after the Seattle game, had eight tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble to help the NFC West team to a 28-22 win.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Kinchens’s effort led to him being named the NFC defensive player of the week.

It’s the second time in three weeks that Kinchens has taken the prize and the Rams have hopes that his draft class will be responsible for plenty of positives in the future. First-round edge rusher Jared Verse and second-round defensive lineman Braden Fiske are also off to strong starts to their professional careers, so the Rams did well for themselves in April.