Kamren Kinchens named NFC defensive player of the week

The Rams improved to 4-4 with their overtime victory over the Seahawks and defensive back Kamren Kinchens was a big part of the victory.

Now the rookie has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Kinchens had two fourth-quarter interceptions off Geno Smith in the 26-20 win, including a 103-yard pick six. That’s tied for the longest interception returned for a touchdown by a rookie in league history, hitting the mark set by Pete Barnum all the way back in 1926.

Kinchens is only the second Rams rookie to ever win defensive player of the week.

In eight games this season, Kinchens has 17 total tackles, two picks, and a fumble recovery while playing 138 defensive snaps.

The Rams will be at home to play the Dolphins on Monday night in Week 10.