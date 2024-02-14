Kansas City police clear Union Station area after multiple people shot nearby

A celebratory day in Kansas City took a negative turn as the celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win wound down on Wednesday afternoon.

The team’s parade ended with speeches at Union Station and Kansas City police cleared the area around the station shortly after the program came to a close. They announced that multiple people had been shot at a garage near Union Station and that two armed suspects have been taken into custody.

James Palmer of NFL Media was hosting coverage from Union Station and posted video of the scene as they were escorted away. Palmer said that he and others were initially told to shelter under the stage they were using for their coverage before being told to leave the area.

Police said they were working to determine the number of people who have been shot and asked people to remain clear of the area in order to allow first responders to have access to the area.