MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, son of a Cowboys’ scout, goes to the Cowboys

  
Published April 29, 2023 01:26 PM

No selection in the sixth round elicited a bigger response than when the Cowboys took Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn’s father is Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn.

Chris Vaughn made the call to his son, telling him of his selection with the 212th overall pick.

The team’s cameras inside the draft room caught the moment the pick was announced, and to a standing ovation, an emotional Chris Vaughn had tears before sharing hugs with owner Jerry Jones and others.

Chris, the team’s assistant director of college scouting, did not write a report on or issue a grade for his son.

Deuce is the first running back the Cowboys have selected despite the obvious need. They cut Ezekiel Elliott and have used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who currently is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024. They signed Ronald Jones in free agency after he played only 38 offensive snaps in six games last season with the Chiefs and also have Malik Davis, who had 38 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season.

Deuce is only 5 foot 5, 179 pounds but had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earned All-America honors both seasons. He finished his career with 651 carries for 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns and made 116 receptions for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns.