Katie Blackburn has no issues with NFLPA report card

Some owners shun the NFL Players Association grades. Some embrace them.

Bengals executive V.P./likely future owner Katie Blackburn embraces them.

“Everyone should always be open to feedback,” Blackburn said this week, via the team’s official website. “Hopefully, it makes everything better in the future.”

It’s not as if the Bengals got high marks in this year’s grades. Treatment of families? F-. Food/cafeteria? F-. Owner? C+.

Blackburn has the right attitude. The NFLPA isn’t going to stop issuing these grades. The goal is to improve the work experience for players. Owners can either take the grades seriously and change — or ignore them and basically prove the grades to be accurate.

Regardless, the grading process is working. It will spark positive change, and it will give players good information about where they should, and shouldn’t, want to play.