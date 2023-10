KaVontae Turpin was the least likely player to get the Cowboys on the scoreboard. He has only one career rushing touchdown and none receiving.

His specialty is as a returner.

But Turpin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 7:45 left in the first half. The speedster ran by Isaiah Oliver.

It reduced the Cowboys’ deficit to 14-7.

Prescott is now 8-of-12 for 77 yards.