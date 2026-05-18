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KC Concepcion switches to No. 1

  
Published May 18, 2026 11:44 AM

Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion sported No. 17 when he was at his introductory press conference and during rookie minicamp.

But that’s not the number he’s going to wear going forward.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the first-round pick has switched to No. 1.

Conception was the No. 24 overall pick of this year’s draft, and was one of two consecutive receivers selected by the club.

The first hint of Concepcion’s number change came over the weekend at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, where he sported No. 1 in the picture that featured the attendees.

Concepcion will be a key part of Cleveland’s offense, which is set to be completely revamped under new head coach Todd Monken in 2026.