Keenan Allen: I was stuck in the slot under Joe Lombardi, I’m playing everything now

The Chargers’ decision to change offensive coordinators this offseason appears to have a fan in wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Kellen Moore was hired after the Chargers parted ways with Joe Lombardi in the wake of their playoff loss to the Jaguars and Allen said he’s installed a more versatile passing game than the team had the last couple of years. That change has meant Allen is playing all over the field after being more limited in the former scheme.

“With Lombardi, I was stuck at the slot the whole time,” Allen said, via Alex Insdorf of USAToday.com. “I’m inside and outside now, we’re all kinda inside and outside now, playing everything.”

Allen said he’s watching a lot of film of Moore’s offenses with the Cowboys and sees himself playing a similar role to CeeDee Lamb because he “moves around a lot, slot, inside and outside.”

However the Chargers wind up using Allen, availability will be crucial for him making the most of his opportunities. Allen missed seven games last season and the Chargers will be hoping to see him in the lineup a lot more often this time around.