NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Keenan Allen is eight catches from the Chargers’ all-time record

  
Published October 23, 2025 02:31 PM

Over the years, the Chargers have plenty of great pass-catchers. Tonight against the Vikings, Keenan Allen could end up catching more passes than any of them.

Via NBC Sports research, Allen needs eight receptions to pass Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates for the most receptions in team history.

Allen has 948. Gates had 955.

Behind Allen on the all-time Chargers list are several other Hall of Famers: Charlie Joiner (586), Kellen Winslow (541), LaDainian Tomlinson (530), and Lance Alworth (493).

A third-round pick in 2013, Allen spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers. He played for the Bears in 2024 before returning to the Chargers this season.

He currently leads the team with 44 catches through seven games.