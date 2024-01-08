Keenan Allen “not looking forward to anything” but playing for Chargers

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has played for three head coaches during his time with the Chargers and he hopes to make it four in 2024.

Allen missed the final four games of the season with a heel injury and there’s been some thought that those might have been his final games with the team. The Chargers are projected to be over the cap and they can clear more than $23 million in space by parting ways with Allen, who has a cap number north of $34 million in the final year of his contract.

On Monday, Allen made it clear that his preference is to stick around.

“I don’t want to go nowhere else,” Allen said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “I’ve been here 10 years like you said, the longest guy on the team, so I’m not looking forward to anything else.”

Allen said there are only a “select few” teams he’d consider playing for if traded and said he’d retire, “get picked up in the offseason or right before the playoffs like them old heads be doing” if he didn’t like the options available to him.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is another possible cut for cap reasons as he has a cap number of $32.46 million coming off a torn ACL. He said “all that stuff is going to play out itself” and his focus is on getting healthy ahead of next season.