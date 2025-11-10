 Skip navigation
Keenan Allen suggested calling play that set Chargers career catch record

  
November 10, 2025

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen tried on a new role late in Sunday night’s 25-10 win over the Steelers.

Allen came into the game needing two catches to pass Antonio Gates as the franchise’s career leader in receptions. He had one with less than three minutes to play in the game and he tried on the offensive coordinator role to get his 956th catch as a Charger.

Allen said after the game that he told head coach Jim Harbaugh to “run the speed sweep” because it was a “guaranteed catch.” The Chargers did just that and Allen went in motion as the ball was snapped to quarterback Justin Herbert in a shotgun formation. Herbert flipped the ball to Allen as he passed and the record belonged to the wideout

“Those are milestones that not a lot of people reach, even the greats,” Allen said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com.

Allen still trails Gates when it comes to receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The 53-touchdown gap between them will likely be too much to overcome, but Allen could come up with the 773 yards needed to take that spot given enough time and opportunity in a Chargers uniform.