johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Keenan Allen touchdown gives Chargers 10-3 lead

  
Published September 15, 2025 10:50 PM

Keenan Allen is still getting it done in Year 13.

Allen now has a touchdown in each of the Chargers’ first two games, catching a 10-yard score from quarterback Justin Herbert late in the first quarter on Monday night.

The play gave the Chargers a 10-3 lead.

Raiders penalties helped the Chargers get down the field on Los Angeles’ third possession, with an unnecessary roughness penalty and 12 men on the field in formation giving the Chargers extra yards.

Then on second-and-8, Herbert evaded the rush in the pocket, rolled to his right, and found Allen in the back of the end zone. Ever the consummate pro, Allen clearly got his feet down in bounds to complete the catch.

The game had gotten off to an inauspicious start for Las Vegas. On the first play from scrimmage, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a pass ricochet off of safety Alohi Gilman and fall into the arms of linebacker Daiyan Henley for an interception.

But the Chargers could only net three points out of the stolen possession when a Justin Herbert third-down pass was broken up by Jeremy Chinn.

The Raiders then settled for three points on a 54-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson after their second drive stalled ended with Smith taking a sack for a 10-yard loss.

Chargers defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack also had to exit the field with an apparent arm/hand injury at the end of the first quarter.