Keion White: Preseason debut a good experience, I want to play faster

Patriots second-round pick Keion White got his first NFL game experience on Thursday night and he made a good impression.

White played 27 snaps against the Texans in New England’s preseason opener and the defensive end was credited with three tackles and a quarterback hit. He was not credited with a forced fumble, but he hit Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale as he tried to pick up an errant toss from quarterback Davis Mills and the Patriots wound up recovering the ball.

After the game, White said he tried his best to “play a physical and dominant style” and shared what he wants to do moving forward.

“It was a good experience,” White said. “Definitely have a lot that I need to learn and take from the game. Obviously I reserve all the rights to comment on it until I watch the film and assess it for myself. . . . Just being able to play faster. There were a lot of times where I was just trying to dissect a little too much. I just needed to play fast, put my hand down and go.”

Head coach Bill Belichick said White has improved since joining the team in the offseason and that it “seemed like it was all right” for a rookie who could earn a role on New England’s front seven right off the bat.