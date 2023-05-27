Kelce brothers are huge fans of Thursday night games, criticize players who oppose them

Many players hate Thursday Night Football. The Kelce brothers are not among them.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce both said on their podcast that they’re in favor of more games on Thursdays, and in favor of the new rule that allows the league to move games in the schedule from Sunday to Thursday.

“I’m a huge fan of the Thursday night games,” Jason Kelce said.

“I’m a huge fan of them even later in the season, too,” Travis Kelce added.

Although many players complain about the lack of rest between Sunday and Thursday, Jason Kelce said that shorter week makes for an easier practice schedule, followed by additional rest.

“I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walk-throughs during the middle of the week and we don’t practice and then we get three days off after the game,” Jason said. “Players that are anti–Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no fucking chance anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”

But what about flexing games to Thursday night? Jason Kelce likes it for the same reason the NFL pushed for it: Better football to watch on Thursdays in prime time.

“The other reason I’m a fan of the Thursday night games getting flexed is I just like good football being on prime time TV,” he said. “I don’t want to turn my Thursday night television on and have to watch a bad game. I like watching good football and Thursday nights is one of the few nights that I get to watch football and just enjoy it as a fan. Let’s get some good friggin’ matchups.”

That’s music to Amazon’s ears.