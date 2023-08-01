 Skip navigation
Kellen Mond will start Hall of Fame Game for Browns

  
Published August 1, 2023 02:05 PM

The Browns will kick off the preseason on Thursday night with Kellen Mond under center.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday that Mond will start the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets. Fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also play while Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs get the night off.

Mond was a 2021 third-round pick by the Vikings who joined the Browns as a waiver claim last August. He has never played in a regular season game and his play in the preseason will likely have a lot to do if he remains with the team into this season.

“I think Kellen’s done a great job,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’ve been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field. And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen’s excited about the opportunity.”

Zach Wilson, who was drafted two rounds ahead of Mond in 2021, is expected to start for the Jets.