Ken Anderson among 34 seniors candidates moving to next phase of Hall of Fame selection process

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 34 seniors candidates are moving onto the next phase of the selection process for the Class of 2026.

A group of 52 names was cut down to 34 by the Hall of Fame’s blue-ribbon committee for seniors candidates. Players in this group last could have appeared in a game during the 2000 season.

The members of the committee voted for 25 players each with the top 25 plus ties moving on to the next round of voting. The group will be cut to nine semifinalists next month and three finalists will move on to the Hall of Fame’s selection committee for consideration.

The full list of candidates is:

Quarterbacks: Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Roman Gabriel.

Running backs: Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.

Wide receivers/Tight ends: Isaac Curtis, Lavvie Dilweg, Henry Ellard, Harold Jackson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Otis Taylor.

Offensive linemen: Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.

Defensive linemen: L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall.

Linebackers: Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Lee Roy Jordan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis.

Defensive backs: Dick Anderson, Bobby Boyd, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Lemar Parrish, Everson Walls.

Special teams: Steve Tasker.