Ken Dorsey envisions “big-picture role” with Cowboys

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:45 PM

Ken Dorsey has served as an offensive coordinator in his last two stops, but he’ll have a different role with the Cowboys this year.

Dorsey has been hired as a pass game specialist on head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first staff in Dallas. While speaking to reporters this week, Dorsey said that the Cowboys are “going to be a team that’s going to run the football and be able to utilize that as a strength for us.” Dorsey said that his role will involve tying that part of the offense to the aerial attack.

“I’m helping out with the offense in general, I’ll be able to go where needed in terms of helping out position groups and things like that,” Dorsey said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to be able to help a lot with tying the pass game with the run game and some off the pass concepts and things like that, but it’s I think more of a big picture role more so than a specific one lane type deal.”

Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator in Dallas before getting bumped up to replace Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott remains the quarterback, so there will be continuity on that side of the ball for the Cowboys but it’s clear that one thing they don’t want to carry over is the lack of a potent ground game.