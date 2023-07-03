 Skip navigation
Ken Riley’s wife to present him for Hall of Fame

  
Published July 3, 2023 03:09 PM

The family of Ken Riley announced that Barbara Riley will present her late husband during the Class of 2023 enshrinement next month.

The couple were married for more than 50 years until his death in 2020 at age 72. They had three children: Kimberly, Ken II and Kenisha.

Riley held numerous Bengals records at the time of his retirement in 1984, including most seasons played (15), most games played (207), interceptions for a career (65) and interceptions in a single season (nine). For his career, he claimed three AFC interception titles (1976, 1982, 1983) and earned three All-Pro honors.

In 2015, Riley was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which resides inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. He starred at Florida A&M University.

The enshrinment for the Class of 2023 will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Tickets for Enshrinement are available at www.profootballhof.com/tickets .