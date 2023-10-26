Ken Walker, Tyler Lockett miss practice, but DK Metcalf a full participant

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf had his first full Wednesday practice since Week 2.

But receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and running back Ken Walker (calf) were among eight players who sat out practice.

Starting guard Phil Haynes (calf) also did not practice, and that could mean Jason Peters’ debut for the Seahawks on Sunday.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (pectoral) also missed practice with injuries. Nwosu soon will have season-ending surgery.

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, nose tackle Jarran Reed and safety Jamal Adams had rest days, though Adams also was listed with his knee injury.

Running back Kenny McIntosh (knee), center Evan Brown (hip), running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), nose tackle Austin Faoliu (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (calf), tight end Noah Fant (toe) and receiver Dee Eskridge (knee) were limited.

McIntosh and Faoliu both were designated for return to practice.

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick out of Georgia, opened the season on injured reserve after injuring his knee in August. Faoliu opened the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after having knee surgery in the offseason.