Ken Walker’s 1-yard run draws Seahawks to within 14-7

The Seahawks have moved the ball, getting to the 50 before punting on fourth-and-3 and getting to the Detroit 34 before DK Metcalf’s fumble. Their third possession was the charm.

The Seahawks went 70 yards in 10 plays, with Ken Walker running it in from the 1.

It has cut the Lions’ lead to 14-7.

Metcalf made up for his miscue with a 29-yard reception from Geno Smith to the Detroit 1. The play initially was called a touchdown, but replay assist overturned it.

Walker then got the fantasy points with his touchdown run.

Metcalf has four catches for 68 yards, and Smith is 11-of-15 for 119 yards.