 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ken Zampese to interview for Commanders offensive coordinator

  
Published January 18, 2023 06:01 AM
nbc_pft_commandersqb_230111
January 11, 2023 08:09 AM
The QB carousel continues for another offseason in Washington, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which direction the Commanders should go at the most important position.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner last week and they are set to interview another member of their offensive staff as they look for a replacement.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese on Wednesday.

Zampese has been the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2020, so he has worked with a number of players as the Commanders have cycled through Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz, and Sam Howell as starters over the last three seasons.

Ending that carousel would be a step in the right direction for the Commanders offense regardless of who gets the coordinator job. Former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville have either interviewed, scheduled interviews, or been requested for interviews.