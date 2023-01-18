Ken Zampese to interview for Commanders offensive coordinator

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner last week and they are set to interview another member of their offensive staff as they look for a replacement.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese on Wednesday.

Zampese has been the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2020, so he has worked with a number of players as the Commanders have cycled through Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz, and Sam Howell as starters over the last three seasons.

Ending that carousel would be a step in the right direction for the Commanders offense regardless of who gets the coordinator job. Former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville have either interviewed, scheduled interviews, or been requested for interviews.