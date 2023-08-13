Kendre Miller suffered knee sprain in Sunday’s preseason game

The Saints have an injury concern with one of their young offensive players.

Running back Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain during Sunday’s preseason game against the Chiefs, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after the contest.

Miller, a 2023 third-round pick out of TCU, took four carries for five yards and made a 1-yard catch.

Via Mike Triplett of neworleans.football, Allen said he believes Miller suffered an injury to the same knee he was rehabbing during the offseason program.

With Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the regular season, the Saints running back depth will be important. The club also has Jamaal Williams, Ellis Merriweather, and Jake Bargas at the position.