Kenneth Grant day-to-day, Dolphins not worried about his injury

Dolphins first-round draft pick Kenneth Grant is injured and not practicing, but the team is not concerned about his long-term availability.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said today that Grant’s injury would keep any player out but isn’t going to keep him out for long. McDaniel did not specify the nature of the injury.

“Day-to-day. It’s something that, the toughest of competitors, it would hold back, but something we’re not worried about,” McDaniel said. “Day-to-day.”

A defensive lineman from Michigan, Grant arrived in Miami as the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He has played very well in the preseason, showing impressive movement and ability to run down quarterbacks and running backs despite weighing 340 pounds. He’s expected to start as a rookie and should be ready for Week One.