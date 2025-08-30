 Skip navigation
Kenny Clark plans to prove what kind of player he is after playing through injury in 2024

  
Published August 30, 2025 04:35 AM

The Packers got a great player when they traded for Micah Parsons this week, but Kenny Clark plans to show that the Cowboys got a good player in the deal, too.

Clark, a defensive tackle who spent his entire nine-year career in Green Bay until he was traded along with two first-round picks to Dallas this week, says he’s a better player than he showed last season. Clark told Jane Slater that he suffered a foot injury in Week One of last season and was playing through it for the rest of the year.

“I was playing through bone spurs last year, hurt it in the Brazil game,” he said. “All that stuff is behind me and I’m excited to hit the ground running. I’ve got a lot to prove this year and I’m excited to prove that.”

The 29-year-old Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler, and even with the injury he started all 17 games for the Packers last season. And the Cowboys are optimistic that he’ll be a healthier player and a better player this year.