Kenny Clark “shocked” by trade but glad to be where he’s wanted in Dallas

Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark had no idea he was going to be traded from Green Bay to Dallas as part of the Micah Parsons deal, but it didn’t take him long to feel glad to become a Cowboy.

Clark said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer told him how excited they were to have him on the team, and he was enthusiastic about that.

“I was shocked, but once Jerry and all those guys called me, Schotty and everybody, I just felt wanted. It’s a blessing, I’m appreciative of it.” Clark said, via DallasCowboys.com.

Clark is fired up and eager to help the Cowboys win.

“No nonsense, you’re going to get a dawg, somebody that’s just all about football,” Clark said. “I’m here to ball. I’m here to be my best self. I feel like when I’m my best self, there’s nobody messing with me. That’s what I bring to the table, I’m here to play my ass off.”

Although Jones has been widely criticized for trading Parsons away, Clark thinks he can be part of building something special.

“It’s a historic franchise, I wouldn’t want no other thing other than to be sitting here,” Clark said. “I’ve got a chance to win a Super Bowl here and that’s all I could ask for. That’s what I want to do, I want to bring a Super Bowl back to the Cowboys.”