Kenny Moore agrees to three-year deal to stick with Colts

The Colts are bringing back one of their key defenders.

According to multiple reports. Indianapolis has agreed to terms with cornerback Kenny Moore on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

The new contract will make Moore the highest-paid nickel corner.

Moore, 28, has been with the Colts since the club claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2017 regular season. He had entered the league as an undefeated free agent with the Patriots but didn’t make the 53-man roster.

Moore has appeared in 103 games with 89 starts for Indianapolis ever since. In 2023, he finished with 93 total tackles with six passes defensed and three interceptions — recording two pick-sixes in a victory over the Panthers.

Overall, Moore has 55 passes defensed, 17 interceptions, and 9.5 sacks in his seven-year career.

Moore was No. 32 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.