Kenny Moore’s second pick six of the day gives Colts 27-10 lead

Kenny Moore is making a great case for AFC defensive player of the week.

The Colts cornerback scored his second pick six of the game early in the fourth quarter to give Indianapolis a 27-10 lead over the Panthers.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was looking to hit running back Miles Sanders on a screen play to the left, but threw too high and right to Moore.

With just one man to beat, Moore raced down the field and made it to the end zone for his third career pick six.

Entering Sunday, his only previous pick six came back in 2020.

While the Panthers got a little something going in the third quarter with a 15-play, 77-yard touchdown drive, it’s going to be tough for the team to overcome two defensive touchdowns by Indianapolis.