Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kenny Pickett briefly had his SUV stolen, with his playbook in it

  
Published May 26, 2023 02:46 PM

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a brief scare earlier this week.

The SUV that Pickett was using was stolen , Marcie Cipriani of WTAE reports. The team’s playbook was in the backseat.

The second-year player was making an appearance at a car dealership near Pittsburgh on Wednesday when the 2023 Genesis he was using was stolen from the parking lot.

It didn’t take police long to recover the vehicle and the playbook.

The suspect left his personal vehicle at the dealership, and police ran the license plate on the car to find him. The stolen car was recovered at the suspect’s house 30 minutes after it was taken.

A man was arrested in the theft.