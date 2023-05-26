Kenny Pickett briefly had his SUV stolen, with his playbook in it

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a brief scare earlier this week.

The SUV that Pickett was using was stolen , Marcie Cipriani of WTAE reports. The team’s playbook was in the backseat.

The second-year player was making an appearance at a car dealership near Pittsburgh on Wednesday when the 2023 Genesis he was using was stolen from the parking lot.

It didn’t take police long to recover the vehicle and the playbook.

The suspect left his personal vehicle at the dealership, and police ran the license plate on the car to find him. The stolen car was recovered at the suspect’s house 30 minutes after it was taken.

A man was arrested in the theft.