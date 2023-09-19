Kenny Pickett takes hit on shoulder on TD throw to George Pickens but stays in

The Steelers had 70 yards of offense on their first five drives, two of which ended in turnovers. Then, it was George Pickens to the rescue.

Kenny Pickett hit Pickens in stride for a 71-yard touchdown on a four-play, 82-yard drive.

Pickett stood in the pocket, waiting for Pickens to get open, and he took a hard hit from Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. Tomlinson did not put his full body weight on Pickett, but Pickett’s shoulder landed hard onto the grass.

He immediately grabbed at his shoulder.

Pickett stayed in for the two-point conversion, which came after a neutral zone infraction on Cleveland, and Najee Harris fumbled before coming close to crossing the plane of the end zone.

He has returned for the team’s next series, too, after a brief trip into the locker room without athletic trainers.

The Steelers lead 16-11.