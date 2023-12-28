Kenny Pickett: I feel like I’m on track, but it’s up to trainers and coaches

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice with the team last week and updated his status on Wednesday.

Pickett said that he feels like he’s made progress in his return to action and is “trying to come back as soon as possible,” but that the ultimate decision about whether he or Mason Rudolph will start against the Seahawks this weekend is going to be made by others.

“It feels good,” Pickett said, via the team’s website. “I am going to take it a day at a time, see what the coaches are saying, what the trainers are saying. They have a plan for me, I am just going about what they are telling me. It feels like I am on track with what I need to do. It’s not how I feel, it’s what they see me doing and how they feel like I am looking moving around.”

The Steelers scored a season-high 34 points with Rudolph at the helm of the offense last Saturday and it would make sense that they’d see if he can continue to keep things rolling rather than go back to Pickett when Pickett might not be 100 percent healthy, but we’ll have to wait to find out what the ultimate decision will be in Pittsburgh.