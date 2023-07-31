Kenny Pickett says he understands the Steelers’ offense better in Year 2

A year ago, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a rookie who wasn’t getting much work with the first-string offense. Now he has 13 NFL starts under his belt, and in his second training camp he says there’s a night-and-day difference.

“I have a better understanding of the offense,” Pickett told NFL Media. “I can communicate better with guys, because we automatically have a familiarity. I can communicate a lot more clearly than a year before.”

Pickett says he believes he showed as a rookie that he’s on the right track.

“I liked the decisions I was making and how fast I was making them,” Pickett said. “And being smart with the football and knowing when to take shots when we have looks that allow us to go deep and give these guys chances down the field. Just the consistency I was playing with, I really liked. I want to be consistently good, then I’ll be happy with how the year goes.”

Pickett taking a step forward in Year Two will go a long way toward a return to the playoffs for the Steelers.