 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Demoff on Jalen Ramsey: We have to figure out what’s best moving forward

  
Published February 17, 2023 03:18 AM
nbc_pft_mailbagrodgers_230216
February 16, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take questions from the Pro Football Talk Mailbag regarding quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Matt Ryan, and more.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had two interceptions in the final game of the regular season and then posted a tweet suggesting that it might have been his final game with the team.

Ramsey wrote that he went out with a bang “if that’s the end ” and the prospect of a trade isn’t one to ignore given the Rams’ need for cap space and draft assets as they try to move past a dismal 2022 season. Rams COO Kevin Demoff didn’t come close to ruling out a deal when asked about how much of a priority keeping Ramsey will be this offseason.
“Jalen’s been a huge piece of what we’ve done and I think, for all of our players, it’s going to be about figuring out what’s best moving forward ,” Demoff said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media. “When you are a team like the Rams who have had success, we have a lot of great players. People are always inquiring about our talent. It’s not just Jalen, we get calls on all of our good players all the time. The next few months, we’ll see what direction this team goes, but could not be more grateful for Jalen for what he’s done for the Rams leading this defense.”

Ramsey has $5 million of his $17 million salary guaranteed and another $7.5 million becomes guaranteed on March 22, so the Rams may be making a call in the near future about whether Ramsey is going to continue to be a big part of what they’re doing on defense.