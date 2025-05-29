 Skip navigation
Kevin O’Connell: “Been huge” to have Justin Jefferson at offseason work

  
Published May 29, 2025 09:34 AM

Most offseason work is voluntary and some established players opt to work out on their own until they are required to be at the team’s facility.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has not made that choice during the team’s OTAs and that earned him some compliments from head coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday. O’Connell said that it has “been huge” to have Jefferson on hand because of the impact it has on the rest of the roster.

“You know, not just for J.J., but you guys know this — he’s an energy igniter of the whole building. And I think he’s come back with a purpose and a mindset,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “I know this is kind of your guys’ first time seeing him, but he’s been here and spent some time here during Phase 2 [of OTAs], just when we’re pitching and catching. You hear his voice, you hear his interaction with teammates, and they just carry such a long way. He and I have had a lot of conversations about his role. He’s not only a captain, but he means so much to this organization, and the guys in that locker room that know, ‘If this guy, one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing.’”

Jefferson’s presence also means he’ll get ample time to work with J.J. McCarthy ahead of the quarterback’s regular season debut this fall and everyone around the Vikings will be hoping that pays off in big ways come the regular season.