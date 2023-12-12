Kevin O’Connell hasn’t decided whether Josh Dobbs or Jaren Hall will be No. 2 QB on Saturday at Bengals

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell knows who his starting quarterback will be on Saturday at the Bengals. O’Connell doesn’t know who the No. 2 quarterback will be.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, O’Connell told reporters on Tuesday that he hasn’t decided between Josh Dobbs or Jaren Hall for the backup quarterback spot in Cincinnati.

O’Connell said both will be in uniform for the Week 15 game. However, only will likely be the emergency third quarterback, able to play only if the other two are injured or ejected.

Hall started against the Falcons. Dobbs finished that game and started four more. For Mullens, it will be his first start for the Vikings and first start since December 2021, with the Browns. It will be Mullens’s 18th career start.

Mullens will be Minnesota’s fourth starting quarterback in 2023.